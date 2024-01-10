The following is a summary of “Surveillance of Individuals at High Risk of Developing Pancreatic Cancer,” published in the January 2024 issue of Surgery by Paiella, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to find out how often low-yield surgery is done during pancreatic cancer monitoring, where there are no high-grade dysplastic precursor tumors or T1N0M0 pancreatic cancer at pathology. Global attempts have been made to keep an eye on pancreatic cancer to find cases early and increase the chance of life in people who are at high risk because of their genes. It was not easy to figure out how bad pancreatic cancer monitoring is when surgery is done for low-grade growth or a disease that isn’t cancer.

From January 2000 to July 2023, a thorough search and frequency meta-analysis was done for studies that reported surgery with results other than those set by the Cancer of the Pancreas Screening (CAPS) goals. The second result was the total number of final findings that met the CAPS goals. 23 pieces included 5,027 patients, with 109 patients on average per study and a spread of 251 to the 95th percentile. It was found that 2.1% of people had low-yield surgery (95% CI: 0.9–3.7, I2: 83%). In the subgroup analysis, the incidence was slightly higher in studies that only looked at people with family pancreatic cancer who did not have known pathogenic variants compared to studies that also looked at people who did have pathogenic variants. There were no effect changes found.

The overall rate of people being watched who had a pancreatic surgery that included target tumors was 0.8% (95% CI, 0.3–1.5, I2: 24%). The number of low-yield treatments has gone down over the last few decades and is now stable at about 1% (test for subgroup variations P<0.01). The chance of “low-yield” surgery during pancreatic cancer monitoring is not very high, but people who are being watched should be fully informed about it.

Source: journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/abstract/2024/01000/surveillance_of_individuals_at_high_risk_of.8.aspx