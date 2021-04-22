Health-care workers are an essential vaccination target group. They are more frequently exposed to infectious diseases and can contribute to nosocomial infections. Researchers established a country-wide online monitoring system to estimate influenza vaccine uptake and its determinants among German hospital staff. The online questionnaire included items on vaccination behavior and reasons for and against influenza vaccination. Influenza vaccination coverage in seasons 2016/17 and 2017/18 was similar, while it increased by 12% in 2018/19. Uptake was higher for physicians than for nurses. Self-protection was the most common reason for influenza vaccination. While physicians mainly identified constraints as reasons for being unvaccinated, nurses primarily referred to a lack of vaccine confidence. Of the hospital staff, 87.0% were vaccinated against measles, 6.3% claimed to be protected due to natural infection, 97.7% were vaccinated against hepatitis B. OKaPII shows influenza vaccination coverage among German hospital staff is low. Researchers should consider occupational group-specific differences: physicians might benefit from easier access; information campaigns might increase nurses’ vaccine confidence. OKaPII serves as a platform to monitor influenza and other vaccines; it also contributes to a better understanding of vaccination behavior and planning of targeted interventions.

Reference: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2020.1801072