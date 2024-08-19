SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Monoacylglycerol lipase blockades the senescence-associated secretory phenotype by interfering with NF-κB activation and promotes docetaxel efficacy in prostate cancer.

Aug 19, 2024

Experts: Jianpeng Yu,Minghao Zhang,Taipeng Li,Wenlong Gao,Zhao Yang,Keruo Wang,Zihao Liu,Shimiao Zhu,Simeng Wen,Yang Zhao,Qiliang Cai,Zhiqun Shang,Yong Wang,Yuanjie Niu

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Jianpeng Yu

    Department of Urology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China. yujianpeng@tmu.edu.cn.

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China. yujianpeng@tmu.edu.cn.

    Minghao Zhang

    Department of Urology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Department of Urology, Tianjin Third Central Hospital, Tianjin, 300170, China.

    Taipeng Li

    Department of Urology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Wenlong Gao

    Department of Urology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Zhao Yang

    Department of Urology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Keruo Wang

    Department of Urology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Zihao Liu

    Department of Urology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Shimiao Zhu

    Department of Urology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Simeng Wen

    Department of Urology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Yang Zhao

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Department of Radiology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China.

    Qiliang Cai

    Department of Urology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China. caiqiliang@tmu.edu.cn.

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China. caiqiliang@tmu.edu.cn.

    Zhiqun Shang

    Department of Urology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China. zhiqun_shang@tmu.edu.cn.

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China. zhiqun_shang@tmu.edu.cn.

    Yong Wang

    Department of Urology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China. wy@tmu.edu.cn.

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China. wy@tmu.edu.cn.

    Yuanjie Niu

    Department of Urology, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, 300211, China. niuyuanjie9317@163.com.

    Tianjin Institute of Urology, Tianjin, 300211, China. niuyuanjie9317@163.com.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt