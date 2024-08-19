Monoacylglycerol lipase blockades the senescence-associated secretory phenotype by interfering with NF-κB activation and promotes docetaxel efficacy in prostate cancer.

Metabolic reprogramming and cellular senescence greatly contribute to cancer relapse and recurrence. In aging and treated prostate, persistent accumulating senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) of cancer cells often limits the overall survival of patients. Novel strategic therapy with monoacylglycerol lipase (MGLL) upregulation that counters the cellular and docetaxel induced SASP might overcome this clinical challenge in prostate cancer (PCa). With primary comparative expression and survival analysis screening of fatty acid (FA) metabolism signature genes in the TCGA PCa dataset and our single center cohort, MGLL was detected to be downregulated in malignancy prostate tissues and its low expression predicted worse progression-free and overall survival. Functionally, overexpression of MGLL mainly suppresses NF-κB-driven SASP (N-SASP) which mostly restricts the cancer cell paracrine and autocrine tumorigenic manners and the corresponding cellular senescence. Further investigating metabolites, we determined that MGLL constitutive expression prevents lipid accumulation, decreases metabolites preferably, and consequently downregulates ATP levels. Overexpressed MGLL inhibited IκBα phosphorylation, NF-κB p65 phosphorylation, and NF-κB nuclear translocation to deactivate NF-κB transcriptional activities, and be responsible for the repressed N-SASP, partially through reducing ATP levels. Preclinically, combinational treatment with MGLL overexpression and docetaxel chemotherapy dramatically delays tumor progression in mouse models. Taken together, our findings identify MGLL as a switch for lipase-related N-SASP suppression and provide a potential drug candidate for promoting docetaxel efficacy in PCa.© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature Limited.

