Monoclonal Antibodies Beneficial in Severe Asthma Exacerbations

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Naeblys

Monoclonal antibodies are a potential tool for use in life-threatening asthma exacerbations, according to findings published in Respirology Case Reports. Frits Franssen, MD, PhD, and colleagues published a case series on four patients with near-fatal eosinophilic asthma exacerbations admitted to intensive care who received monoclonal antibody therapy “as a last resort after failing maximal standard therapies.” All patients had significant blood or airway eosinophilia and received intensive care ventilatory support. Dr. Franssen and colleagues reported significant clinical improvements following monoclonal antibody therapy, including decreased ventilator pressures used for all patients. Three patients continued to have well-controlled asthma during follow-up. The findings support the potential of monoclonal antibody therapy “in treating life-threatening asthma exacerbations driven by eosinophilic airway inflammation and underlines the need for phenotyping and timely intervention in managing such patients with near-fatal asthma while also stressing the need for continued adherence to asthma guidelines to prevent these extreme situations,” Dr. Franssen and colleagues wrote.