MONDAY, July 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says nearly 100 people have now been hospitalized and hundreds have become ill in at least 26 states after consuming a lentil-based product from Daily Harvest.

The fallout is mounting for the food delivery company, which first recalled its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles on June 23. After an Oklahoma woman sued the company in June, blaming the product for an array of serious health problems, including gastrointestinal illness and liver and gallbladder dysfunction, more lawsuits have been filed against the popular vegan food company, including one involving an infant who was breastfeeding, NBC News reported.

In that case, the baby and her mother became ill and were hospitalized after the mother ate the lentil crumbles at the end of May and beginning of June, according to a lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, NBC News reported. The infant experienced vomiting, diarrhea, screaming, and dark urine after her mother consumed the product and breastfed her, the lawsuit said. After consuming the product again in June, the baby’s mother was hospitalized with extreme abdominal pain and gastrointestinal distress from June 8 to 15, the lawsuit claimed. At the time, the infant also began having symptoms, including fever, vomiting, and gastrointestinal distress, the suit said, adding the mother continued to breastfeed during her hospitalization on the advice of her doctors, who did not know the cause of her illness.

The company said last week that it is doing comprehensive testing to rule out potential causes, but that “thorough scientific processes require extensive laboratory analysis.” The company statement added, “Testing has ruled out hepatitis A, norovirus, a range of mycotoxins, including aflatoxins, food-borne pathogens, including Listeria, E. coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus Aureus (Staph), B. Cereus, and Clostridium Species and major allergens, including egg, soy, milk, and gluten. Tests have also confirmed that there are no pesticides.”

The FDA is investigating the outbreak in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA said anyone who experiences jaundice, dark urine, itching with no rash, gastrointestinal illness, nausea, fatigue, body aches, severe abdominal pain, and/or fever after consuming this product should contact their health care provider. Providers should report these illnesses to their local health department.

