FRIDAY, June 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals who undergo bariatric surgery have better lifestyle habits than those eligible for surgery, but few meet current physical activity guidelines, according to a study published online June 16 in JAMA Network Open.

Young-Rock Hong, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the University of Florida in Gainesville, and colleagues compared the level of physical activity and eating behavior for individuals with normal weight, individuals who received bariatric surgery, and individuals who were clinically eligible for bariatric surgery using data from 4,659 respondents to the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2015 to 2018.

The researchers found that individuals who underwent bariatric surgery reported more time spent in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity than those who were eligible for surgery after propensity score weighting (147.9 versus 97.4 minutes/week). The proportion of respondents meeting physical activity guidelines was 45.6 percent for those with normal weight compared with 23.1 and 20.3 percent for those who underwent bariatric surgery and were surgery-eligible, respectively. The propensity score-weighted overall Healthy Eating Index (HEI)-2015 diet quality score was higher for those with normal weight versus those undergoing surgery and those who were surgery-eligible (54.4 versus 50.0 and 48.0, respectively). The mean scores were similar between the bariatric surgery and surgery-eligible groups across all HEI components. Total energy intake was lowest for those who underwent surgery followed by normal-weight and surgery-eligible participants (1,746 versus 1,943 and 2,040 kcal/day).

“By incorporating behavior change strategies that focus on reducing sedentary behavior and increasing total physical activity volume, bariatric programs could achieve better long-term benefits for this unique population,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical and weight loss industries.

