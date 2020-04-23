CHICAGO (Reuters) – More than 5,000 U.S. meat and food-processing workers have been infected with or exposed to the new coronavirus, and 13 have died, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said on Thursday, hitting the ranks of companies including Tyson Foods Inc and JBS USA [JBS.UL].

Major pork and beef processors have indefinitely shuttered plants as the virus has spread among employees who often work shoulder to shoulder, limiting U.S. meat production as demand has increased at grocery stores.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek, Editing by Franklin Paul)