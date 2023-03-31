THURSDAY, March 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) — More than half of U.S. adults agree with one or more protective actions to prevent hearing loss from amplified music at venues and events, according to research published in the March 31 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

John Eichwald, from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues analyzed data from the 2022 FallStyles survey of U.S. adults to examine perceptions regarding preventing hearing loss from amplified music at venues or events. Respondents were asked how much they agreed or disagreed with three statements: Sound levels at venues or events should be limited; warning signs should be posted if sound could exceed safe levels; and hearing protection should be used if sound could exceed safe levels.

The researchers found that more than half of respondents agreed that sound levels should be limited to reduce the risk for hearing loss, warning signs should be posted if sound could exceed safe levels, and they would use hearing protection when music reaches potentially hazardous levels (54.1, 75.4, and 61.2 percent, respectively). Women agreed significantly more often than men that sound levels should be limited and warning signs posted (adjusted odds ratios, 1.2 and 1.5, respectively). Agreement with limiting sound levels and wearing hearing protection increased progressively with respondent level of educational attainment.

“Interventions should focus on helping persons understand the risks of high sound levels and managing their exposures so they can enjoy music for a lifetime without the debilitating effects of hearing loss,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

