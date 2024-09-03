More Than Half of Patients Hospitalized for Pneumonia Receive Discordant Diagnoses

Discordant diagnoses from initial presentation to discharge occur in more than half of patients hospitalized and treated for pneumonia, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. In a retrospective cohort study, Barbara E. Jones, MD, and colleagues examined pneumonia diagnoses among hospitalized patients at 118 VA medical centers. The researchers found that 13.3% of the 2,383,899 hospitalizations received either an initial or discharge diagnosis and treatment of pneumonia; 9.1% and 10% received an initial and a discharge diagnosis, respectively. In 57% of patients, researchers found discordances between initial and discharge diagnoses. Some 33% of those discharged with pneumonia diagnosis and positive initial chest image lacked an initial diagnosis. In addition, 36% of those discharged initially lacked a discharge diagnosis, and 21% did not have positive initial chest imaging. The researchers found uncertainty in clinical notes: 58% and 48% in EDs and at discharge, respectively. Patients lacking an initial pneumonia diagnosis had higher 30-day mortality compared with patients who had concordant diagnoses (14.4% vs 10.6%).

Author Teresa Sellinger