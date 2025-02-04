Mortality Factors in Carbapenemase-Producing MDR Infections

Photo Credit: wildpixel

The following is a summary of “Carbapenemase production and in-hospital mortality associated with multidrug-resistant bacteria: a retrospective study conducted in Granada, Spain,” published in the January 2025 issue of Infectious Disease by Redruello-Guerrero et al.

Multidrug-resistant bacteria (MDR), particularly carbapenemase-producing Enterobacterales, pose a major global health threat, with Spain reporting numerous annual deaths linked to them.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to characterize the incidence and trends of MDR bacterial infections in Granada, analyzing factors associated with clinical vulnerability.

They used data from the Andalusian Epidemiological Surveillance System (2014–2022) and performed descriptive and bivariate analyses, along with geographical mapping. Multivariable logistic regression models were applied to identify factors linked to carbapenemase production and in-hospital mortality.

The results showed 1,482 individuals were included, with Klebsiella spp., Escherichia spp., and Acinetobacter baumannii as the main microorganisms. Carbapenemases were found in 23% of cases, associated with higher in-hospital mortality (OR: 1.92; 95% 95% CI: 1.31–2.81) and male sex (OR: 1.50; 95% CI: 1.01–2.23). The overall in-hospital mortality rate was 18.1%. Infections caused by A. baumannii (OR: 2.11; 95% CI: 1.41–3.13) or carbapenemase-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae (OR: 2.11; 95% CI: 1.28–3.45) were linked to increased mortality.

Investigators concluded the factors associated with carbapenemase-producing bacteria and early mortality resulting from MDR bacteria contributed to better understanding.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/23744235.2025.2457535