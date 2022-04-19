Aortic dissection (AoD) was linked to a high rate of death and morbidity. The burden of AoD mortality, on the other hand, was little understood, and statistics and mortality patterns in various demographic and geographic groupings were yet to be detailed. A cross-sectional examination of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WideRange Online Data for Epidemiologic Research database was used to analyze trends in AoD mortality. The annual percent changes in crude and age-adjusted mortality rates (AAMR) per million people were calculated. To examine trends in the whole sample and different demographic (sex, race & ethnicity, age) and geographic subgroups, joinpoint regression was utilized. A total of 86,855 AoD deaths occurred in the United States between 1999 and 2019. In 1999, the AAMR was 21.1 per 1 million in the general population, and it was 21.3 in 2019. After a brief period of fall in mortality, AAMR climbed from 2012 to 2019, with an annual rise of 2.5% (95% CI: 1.8–3.3). Men, elderly adults (age≥85), and non-Hispanic Black or African American people had more excellent death rates than women, younger people, and people of other races and ethnicities. Despite having lower AAMRs throughout the study period, women had higher AAMR rises from 2012 to 2019 than males. From 2012 to 2019, non-Hispanic Black or African American persons saw a significant increase in AAMR. Despite an early drop in AoD mortality, the rate grew from 2012 to 2019, with substantial increases among women and non-Hispanic Black or African American people.

Source:www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.121.024533