SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Mortality Risk Factors Underestimated in Patients With T2D Undergoing Partial Foot Amputation

Jul 14, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Shalaeva E, et al. Depression and anxiety symptoms are underestimated risk factors for postoperative prognosis in patients with type 2 diabetes and peripheral artery disease undergoing partial foot amputation: Results from a prospective cohort study. J Psychosom Res. 2024;183:111824. doi:10.1016/j.jpsychores.2024.111824

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Evgeniya Shalaeva, MD

    Photo Credit: Central Asian University

    Graduate School for Health Sciences
    University of Bern

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement