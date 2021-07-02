WEDNESDAY, June 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) — In another sign that COVID-19 vaccination rates have plateaued in America, a new poll shows that most adults who wanted a COVID-19 vaccine have already gotten one.

Released Wednesday, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) report shows 65 percent of adults polled have received at least one dose of the vaccine, up from 62 percent in May. But only 3 percent of those who have not been vaccinated said they plan to do so as soon as they can. About 14 percent said they will definitely not get vaccinated.

Nearly 20 percent of the people who are not vaccinated said they believe the vaccine is too new. A smaller number of people surveyed cited other reasons, like concerns about side effects or distrust in the government. More than 30 percent of adults who are not immunized said they would be more inclined to get a vaccine if it is completely approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. All COVID-19 vaccines in the United States are now only approved for emergency use. The report did uncover one bright spot: When employers encourage vaccination, rates rise. About 73 percent of workers with employers encouraging COVID-19 vaccination said they have received at least one shot, compared to 41 percent with employers not encouraging vaccination.

The report also found that in most American households, either everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19 or no one is. The poll shows 77 percent of vaccinated adults said everyone in their home is vaccinated, while 75 percent of unvaccinated adults said no one they live with is. But overall, more people live in vaccinated homes: 50 percent of adults said they live in fully vaccinated households, while 25 percent said they are in fully unvaccinated households, the poll showed.

