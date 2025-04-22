Social Card Image six
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Most Cases of Low-Risk Uveal Melanoma Do Not Metastasize

Apr 22, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Delaney A, Yeşiltaş YS, Zabor EC, Singh AD. Surveillance for metastasis in low-risk uveal melanoma patients: need for optimization. Ophthalmology. Published online March 19, 2025. doi:10.1016/j.ophtha.2025.03.019

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement