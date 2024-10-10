Most Pediatric Opioid Exposures Occur in Young Child’s Home

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Nine in 10 pediatric opioid exposures occur unintentionally in the home, according to a brief report published online Aug. 14 in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Perry E. Rosen, from the New Jersey Poison Information and Education System in Newark, and colleagues analyzed 230 pediatric opioid exposures (among children aged 1 month through 6 years) from a statewide poison control center (2018 through 2022).

The researchers found that the mean age of exposure was 2.0 years, with those aged 2 years and younger making up 80.0 percent of exposures. Most exposures were unintentional (97.0 percent), occurred in the patient’s own residence (91.3 percent), resulted in admission to a health care facility (84.3 percent), and involved pharmaceutical opioids (86.1 percent). For 72.6 percent of exposures, the origin of the opioid could be deduced, and of these exposures, 40.0 percent belonged to the parents of the patient, 17.4 percent belonged to grandparents, 7.8 percent belonged to friends or other family, and 4.3 percent were intended for pets.

“Pediatric opioid exposures are an ongoing cause of preventable injury, with significant morbidity and mortality. Understanding less typical scenarios can bolster preventative measures, particularly through anticipatory guidance on secure storage,” the authors write. “Health care professionals should offer fundamental medication safety counsel during every patient interaction, and pediatricians may consider broaching the topics of substance use and household safety.”

