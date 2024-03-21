Most Self-Identifying LGBTQ+ Orthopedic Clinicians Report Bullying

WEDNESDAY, March 20, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Most orthopedic trainees and professionals who identify as LGBTQ+ are “out” in their workplaces and three-fourths report experiencing discrimination and bullying, according to a study published online Feb. 28 in Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research.

Yogesh Kumaran, from University of Toledo Colleges of Medicine and Engineering in Ohio, and colleagues assessed how often orthopedic trainees and professionals who identify as LGBTQ+ are out in their workplaces and what proportion of these individuals report experiencing discrimination, bullying, or differential treatment. The analysis included 156 survey participants who were members of Pride Ortho, including 100 who identified as LGBTQ+.

The researchers found that of the 100 professionals who identified as LGBTQ+, 94 percent reported being out at their workplace, including one-third who said they were partially out. Nearly three-quarters of those who identified as LGBTQ+ (74 percent) reported either “yes” or “maybe” to perceived experiences of bullying, discrimination, or being treated differently. Reported experiences of bullying and discriminatory behaviors by orthopedic trainees and professionals showed no geographic variation.

“To deepen our understanding of the experiences faced by sexual and gender minorities in orthopedic surgery settings, it is crucial to quantify reports of perceived bullying and discrimination,” the authors write. “Addressing these issues is key to creating a more diverse and empathetic workforce within orthopedic institutions, which in turn can lead to improved patient care and a better work environment.”

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

