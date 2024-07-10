MRI Effectively Predicts Lymphovascular Space Invasion

Researchers of a meta-analysis published online in Acta Raiologica evaluated the capability of preoperative MRI in predicting lymphovascular space invasion (LVSI) status among patients with endometrial cancer (EC). The comprehensive search across multiple databases identified nine relevant studies that included 814 patients. The studies exhibited low to unclear risk of bias and applicability concerns. Utilizing a bivariate random effects model, the study team determined the pooled sensitivity and specificity for MRI in detecting LVSI was 73% and 77%, respectively, with an area under the summary receiver operating characteristic curve of 0.82. Subgroup analysis indicated that factors such as radiomics features, country or region, sample size, age, MR manufacturer, magnetic field strength, and quality scores contributed to heterogeneity. The findings of this study suggest that MRI has moderate diagnostic efficacy for LVSI status in EC.

Author Rebecca Shover