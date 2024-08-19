MRI-guided transrectal prostate laser ablation for benign prostatic hypertrophy: a retrospective cohort study.

To investigate whether MRI-guided transrectal laser ablation is safe and effective for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms caused by BPH.

This single-center retrospective cohort study evaluated men who underwent MRI-guided transrectal laser ablation for BPH between February 2017 and July 2021. Age, prostate-specific antigen, prostate volume, prior surgical BPH treatments if any, International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) and Sexual Health Inventory of Men (SHIM) were collected. The primary outcome measures assessed were change in IPSS and SHIM 6, 12 and 24 months after laser ablation and adverse events.

Fifty-two patients were included, having completed at least one follow-up survey. The mean patient age was 62.9 ± 5.7 years, and mean prostate volume was 80.2 ± 39.2 cc. Eighteen patients (34.6%) had received a prior BPH treatment. The IPSS scores dropped an average of 16.7 ± 7.0 (p < 0.001), 16.9 ± 7.5 (p < 0.001) and 17.1 ± 7.2 (p < 0.001) points from baseline at 6, 12 and 24 months, respectively. There was no statistically significant difference in IPSS score drop between patients who had received a prior BPH procedure and those who had not (p = 0.628). The SHIM scores showed a statistically insignificant increase at all time points. Nineteen patients (36.5%) reported a complication. There were 12 grade II complications (23%) and seven grade I complications (13.5%). There were no grade III or higher complications.

Transrectal MRI-guided focal laser ablation is safe and effective for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms caused by BPH, with a significant improvement in symptom severity after 2 years.

