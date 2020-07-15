DTI fractional anisotropy correlated with clinical variables

Diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) fractional anisotropy may measure disease progression in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and may be a prognostic biomarker, a longitudinal, multi-center study suggested.

Abnormal white matter findings in ALS patients correlated with clinical variables including upper motor neuron function and a clinical rating score, reported Sanjay Kalra MD, of the University of Alberta, Canada, and co-authors, in Neurology.

The study is an important milestone toward developing DTI biomarkers for cerebral degeneration in ALS, Kalra and colleagues noted.

“The largest reduction in fractional anisotropy in our prospective cohort was observed in tracts associated with stage 1 of the disease (corticospinal tract), which theoretically would be present in all ALS patients, and progressively less reductions were observed in tracts associated with later pathological stages of the disease,” they wrote.

DTI showed mean progressive decline in fractional anisotropy of the corticospinal tract and frontal lobes, and corticospinal tract fractional anisotropy correlated with upper motor neuron scores, including finger-tapping.

Frontal lobe fractional anisotropy correlated with disability as measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R), which includes dyspnea, orthopnea, and the need for ventilatory support.

Moreover, longitudinal scans, available in a subset of ALS patients and controls, showed that progressive decline in corticospinal tract fractional anisotropy correlated with decline in the ALSFRS-R and worsening upper motor neuron signs.

“The principal strength of this study is demonstrating the validity of using DTI fractional anisotropy as a measure of disease progression and as a prognostic biomarker in ALS, based on multi-center data,” noted Hitoshi Shinotoh, MD, PhD, of the Neurology Clinic Chiba, Japan, and Carmel Armon, MD, MHS, of the Tel Aviv University School of Medicine, in an accompanying editorial.

“Corticospinal tract loss and frontal lobe loss, measured with fractional anisotropy, were associated with dysfunction, as measured by the ALSFRS-R, and predicted its progression,” they continued. “These observations provide additional support for the role of loss of upper motor neurons in driving disease progression in ALS, enhancing the understanding of disease pathophysiology.”