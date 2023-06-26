The following is a summary of “Inflammation-Related mRNA Expression: Multiple Myeloma Patients with Stem Cell Mobilization,” published in the June 2023 issue of Experimental Haematology by Nowicki et al.

Mobilization of CD34+ cells is essential to treating multiple myeloma (MM) patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation. Chemotherapy and the granulocyte colony-stimulating factor can significantly impact the expression of inflammation-related proteins and the migration of hematopoietic stem cells. In patients with multiple myeloma (n = 71), the mRNA expression of selected proteins implicated in the inflammatory milieu was evaluated.

The purpose of this study was to determine the levels of C-C motif chemokine ligands 3, 4, 5 (CCL3, CCL4, CCL5), leukocyte cell-derived chemotaxin 2 (LECT2), tumor necrosis factor (TNF), and formyl peptide receptor 2 (FPR2) during mobilization, as well as their function in the efficiency of CD34+ collection. Plasma from peripheral blood (PB) was analyzed by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction for mRNA expression.

On the day of the first apheresis (day A), CCL3, CCL4, LECT2, and TNF mRNA expression were significantly lower than at baseline. There was a negative correlation between CCL3, FPR2, LECT2, and TNF, the number of CD34+ cells in the peripheral blood on day A, and the number of CD34+ cells obtained from the first apheresis. The researchers’ findings indicate that the investigated mRNAs substantially alter during mobilization and may regulate the migration of CD34+ cells. In addition, the patient results for FPR2 and LECT2 differed from those of the murine models.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0301472X23000693