MSK Pain Among Hair Transplant Surgeons: Survey Data and Literature Review

The following is a summary of “Factors Associated With Musculoskeletal Pain Among Hair Transplant Surgeons: Analyses of Survey Data and Review of the Literature,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Dermatologic Surgery by Gupta et al.

Work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WRMD) are becoming more prevalent across all surgical specialties. The purpose of this study was to ascertain the prevalence of WRMD, assess risk factors associated with musculoskeletal (MSK) symptoms, and identify preventative measures. A questionnaire was distributed to 834 hair transplant surgeons regarding demographics, MSK-related symptoms, their effects, and pain mitigation measures, if any.

Using linear regression, the risk factors associated with pain severity were assessed. About 78.5% (73 of 93 respondents) reported experiencing agony during surgical procedures. The neck exhibited the most severe musculoskeletal symptoms, followed by the upper/lower back and the extremities. Pain severity was positively correlated with the number of grafts performed per session of follicular unit extraction; female surgeons and surgeons older than 71 years were at a greater risk.

Most respondents were concerned that WRMD could hinder their careers and agreed that workplace education must be enhanced. Strength training and ergonomic surgical procedure enhancements were not widely adopted. In conclusion, WRMD can be debilitating for medical professionals. Modifications to the ergonomics of the workplace and exercise programs may be necessary to mitigate MSK symptoms.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/Abstract/2023/06000/Factors_Associated_With_Musculoskeletal_Pain_Among.12.aspx