Efficacy results from the Phase IV MAGNIFY-MS study and its impact on a reduction in mean combined unique active (CUA) lesion count in the first six months of cladribine (MACVENCLAD) treatment for highly active relapsing multiple sclerosis will be presented at MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting. Other presentations on cladribine include:

New data evaluating cumulative relapse incidence over five years in patients enrolled in the cladribine CLARITY and CLARITY Extension trials

Late-breaking interim data from the CLASSIC-MS study on the long-term efficacy and real-world treatment patterns for patients receiving cladribine, with eight to 14 years of follow up, will be available as part of the late-breaker sessions from September 25, 2020

Results from a post hoc analysis from the CLARITY Extension and the impact of cladribine on the prevalence of disability improvement over 5 years, as measured by the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS)

Results from the MAGNIFY and CLARIFY studies regarding clinical outcomes in patients with COVID-19 infection during these Phase IV studies of cladribine for the treatment of MS will be available as part of the late-breaker sessions from September 25, 2020

Updated post-approval safety data of cladribine in the treatment of MS, including respiratory viral infections and findings that the safety profile was consistent with that from the clinical development program

