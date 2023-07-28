MTS in SC Patients: Analysis of Clinicopathologic Features, Survival, and Demographics

The following is a summary of “Comparison of clinicopathologic features, survival, and demographics in sebaceous carcinoma patients with and without Muir-Torre syndrome,” published in the March 2023 issue of Dermatology by Maloney, et al.

For a retrospective cohort study, researchers sought to investigate the features and survival outcomes of sebaceous carcinoma (SC) patients with and without Muir-Torre syndrome (MTS), a variant of Lynch syndrome known for its association with visceral malignancies.

The study utilized data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results 17 database, covering the period from 2000 to 2019, focusing on patients diagnosed with SC. Patients were categorized as MTS or non-MTS cases based on the Mayo MTS risk score threshold score of 2.

Among the identified cases, 105 (2.8%) were classified as MTS, while 3,677 (97.2%) were non-MTS. Univariate analysis revealed that MTS patients were younger, had a higher proportion of tumors outside the head/neck region, and had fewer high-grade tumors. Kaplan-Meier analysis showed a trend towards better SC-specific survival in MTS patients. However, on multivariate Cox proportional hazards analysis adjusting for other factors, MTS status emerged as an independent predictor of worse overall survival. There was no significant association between MTS status and SC-specific survival.

The findings suggested that SC did not exhibit more aggressive behavior in patients with Muir-Torre syndrome.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)00521-2/fulltext