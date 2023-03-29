The following is a summary of the “Cerebral blood flow predicts multiple demand network activity and fluid intelligence across the adult lifespan,” published in the January 2023 issue of Neurobiology of Aging by Wu, et al.

Maintaining one’s mental faculties into old age is a pressing issue in geriatric medicine. Although impaired cerebral perfusion is a characteristic of dementia, its role in age-related decline in cognitive function is less well understood. Therefore, a population-based adult lifespan cohort looked at the correlation between resting cerebral blood flow (CBF) and blood oxygenation level-dependent (BOLD) response during a fluid thinking task.

Because CBF changes with age might result in non-neuronal contributions to the BOLD signal, they implemented commonality analysis into neuroimaging to isolate the effects of CBF on performance from those of CBF on the BOLD response that arises from physiological factors. Taking CBF into account, they found that differences in BOLD responses in the multiple-demand network were associated with performance and age, suggesting that these networks play a role in fluid reasoning. Both performance-dependent and -independent BOLD responses might be accounted for by age variations in CBF.

Their findings imply that cerebral blood flow (CBF) is critical for cognition maintenance, while the non-neural contributions to BOLD signals reflect an age-related confound. Keeping the blood flowing to the brain as they age may help keep it healthy and our minds sharp.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0197458022002044