The following is a summary of “Genome-wide association study of executive function in a multi-ethnic cohort implicates LINC01362: Results from the northern Manhattan study,” published in the March 2023 issue of the Neurobiology of Aging by Dueker et al.

Executive function, a brain region indicative of superior intellectual capacity, is strongly influenced by genetics. Little genome-wide association studies (GWAS) on executive function have been done, and even fewer have been done in underrepresented groups. Researchers used information from the Northern Manhattan Study, a cohort with a broad racial and ethnic mix. (N = 1,077; 69% Hispanic, 17% non-Hispanic Black, and 14% non-Hispanic White), to conduct a genome-wide association study (GWAS) on a composite measure of executive function. Cognitive abilities were tested, including the ability to switch gears and reason. At a significance level of 3.1 x 10-100, rs2788328 was the most significant single-nucleotide polymorphism. It was found in the 1p31.1 region of the genome in the LINC01362 gene.

There was a strong correlation between these four Polymorphisms and the overall index of executive function in this sample. Furthermore, the linked SNPs have been shown to influence the expression of the genes tubulin tyrosine ligase like 7 (abbreviated as TTLL7) and protein kinase CAMP-activated catalytic subunit beta (abbreviated as PRKACB) in several brain areas involved in executive function. When viewed as a whole, these results offer a novel understanding of the heritable factors influencing executive function in a group that has hitherto gotten scant attention.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0197458022002524