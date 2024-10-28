Multidisciplinary Clinic Improves Care Quality for Older Adults with MS

Photo Credit: Wavebreakmedia

The following is a summary of “Implementing a multidisciplinary approach for older adults with multiple sclerosis: geriatric neurology in practice,” published in the October 2024 issue of Neurology by Bahri et al.

Older adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience unique challenges due to age-related changes in MS pathophysiology and overlapping geriatric syndromes, indicating a need for geriatrics-focused multidisciplinary care.

Researchers conducted a prospective study designing and implementing a multidisciplinary geriatric clinic for older adults with MS.

They described developing a multidisciplinary approach to geriatric MS care within a single institution through implementing the Aging with MS Clinic. The clinic model was conceived through collaboration between neurology and geriatric medicine to provide comprehensive care for older adults with MS who are uniquely affected by overlapping symptoms of aging and MS (e.g., frailty, falls, functional decline, multiple comorbidities, polypharmacy, cognitive impairment, nutritional deficits, barriers to access healthcare). Multidisciplinary specialists were recruited to staff the clinic, and initial patient satisfaction outcomes were collected.

The results showed that the team of multidisciplinary specialists staffing the clinic consists of an MS advanced practice practitioner, MS pharmacist, physical therapist, neuropsychologist, dietitian, and social worker. A clinic template was devised where 4 patients with MS over age 60 are seen by each specialist during each half-day clinic session. Initial patient satisfaction surveys from 25 participants showed overwhelmingly positive feedback, with many participants (92%) agreeing that the clinic was well organized, while 89% felt they benefited from attending. Additionally, 70% of participants reported that the clinic improved their overall quality of care.

They concluded that the Aging with MS Clinic provided a comprehensive care model for older adults with MS and has demonstrated initial positive feedback in improving the quality of care.

