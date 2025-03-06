Multiple Cavity Effusions and Prognosis After Allo-HSCT

Photo Credit: koto_feja

The following is a summary of “Prognostic impact of effusion in multiple body cavities after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation,” published in the March 2025 issue of International Journal of Hematology by Masuda et al.

Researchers conducted a prospective study on fluid retention as effusions after Allo-HSCT. The impact of multiple effusion sites on prognosis remains unclear.

They reviewed 178 first Allo-HSCT recipients for pleural, peritoneal, and pericardial effusions. A total of 123 (69.1%) developed effusions. New effusions were found in 106, 88, and 53 patients at a median of 38.0 (range, 2–2950), 22.5 (range, 2–1324), and 40 (range, 2–945) days. The cumulative incidence at day 100 was 41.0%, 40.4%, and 20.8%.

The results showed that of 92 patients with effusions by day 100, 28 had 1 cavity, 39 had 2, and 25 had 3. The 2-year survival rates for zero, 1, 2, and 3 cavities were 86.1%, 60.0%, 59.6%, and 18.8%, respectively. New PL, PT, and PC effusions were found in 106, 88, and 53 patients at a median of 38.0 (range, 2–2,950), 22.5 (range, 2–1,324), and 40 (range, 2–945) days. The cumulative incidence at day 100 was 41.0% (95% CI, 33.7–48.1%), 40.4% (95% CI, 33.2–47.6%), and 20.8% (95% CI, 15.2–27.1%), and at 2 years, 55.0% (95% CI, 47.3–62.1%), 48.1% (95% CI, 40.5–55.3%), and 30.1% (95% CI, 23.4–37.1%).

Investigators found that multiple effusion sites were associated with worse outcomes. Further studies on fluid dynamics post-Allo-HSCT were needed.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12185-025-03949-7