Sildenafil citrate (Viagra®) is used to treat male erectile dysfunction; however, little is known about the effects of sildenafil overdose and intoxication. We report a patient who presented with cerebral infarction and rhabdomyolysis after intentional sildenafil intoxication.

A 61-year-old man visited the Emergency Department complaining of dysarthria about 1 h after taking more than 30 sildenafil tablets with the intention to commit suicide. Dysarthria and dizziness were observed, but there were no other neurological symptoms. The creatine kinase level was elevated to 3118 U/L, and the patient was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. Brain magnetic resonance imaging revealed multiple scattered acute cerebral infarctions in both midbrain artery branches. At 4 h post-intoxication, the dysarthria had improved and we initiated dual antiplatelet therapy for cerebral infarction. WHY SHOULD AN EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN BE AWARE OF THIS?: Emergency physicians should be able to anticipate and treat complications like cerebral infarction and rhabdomyolysis after sildenafil intoxication.

