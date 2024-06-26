SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Multiple Myeloma Linked to Higher Costs & Mortality in Patients Admitted for GI Bleeding

Jun 26, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Khan F, et al. Clinical outcomes and resource utilization in patients with multiple myeloma admitted with gastrointestinal bleeding. J Clin Oncol. 2024;42(suppl16; abstr e19522). doi:10.1200/JCO.2024.42.16_suppl.e19522

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Fayaz Khan, MD
    PGY2 Internal Medicine Resident
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    TriHealth

     

    Kenan Rahima, MD
    PGY2 Internal Medicine Resident
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    TriHealth

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement