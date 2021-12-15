Monoamine metabolite levels in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) could be used as indicators for Parkinson’s disease (PD). For a study, researchers wanted to compare the levels of numerous metabolites in the CSF of PD patients and healthy control participants (HCs), as well as to conduct a longitudinal analysis.

From the Parkinson’s Progression Marker Initiative and de novo PD (DeNoPA) trials, absolute levels of multiple monoamine metabolites in CSF were measured using liquid chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry in 161 people with early PD and 115 HCs.

Patients with PD had lower baseline levels of homovanillic acid (HVA) and 3,4-dihydroxyphenylacetic acid (DOPAC) than HCs. HVA levels were linked with overall scores on the Movement Disorder Society’s Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (P < 0.01). Raw DOPAC and putamen dopamine transporter single-photon emission computed tomography uptake ratios were linked with a caudate nucleus and raw DOPAC with putamen dopamine transporter single-photon emission computed tomography uptake ratios (P < 0.01). In drug-naive patients, no metabolites altered over 2 years, although some did when they started taking levodopa.

HVA and DOPAC CSF levels reflected nigrostriatal pathway impairment, demonstrating dopaminergic degeneration’s major involvement in early PD.

Reference link-movementdisorders.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/mds.28608