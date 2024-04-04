Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms and Fear of Falling: Impact on Cognitive Ability, Sleep, Fatigue, and Physical Function

The following is a summary of “Fear of falling and common symptoms of multiple sclerosis: Physical function, cognition, fatigue, depression, and sleep – A systematic review,” published in the February 2024 issue of Neurology by Abou et al.

People with multiple sclerosis (MS) commonly fear of falling (FOF), which can worsen their condition and create a cycle of fear and falls.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study analyzing how FOF relates to and predicts common symptoms of MS.

They searched PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, Scopus, CINHAL, PsycINFO, and SPORTDiscuss (October 2023). Two reviewers identified studies that investigated correlations and/or predictions between FOF and common MS symptoms, encompassing measures of gait, postural control, fatigue, cognition, pain, sleep, depression, and anxiety. Both reviewers also evaluated the methodological quality of the studies included.

The results showed 23 studies with 2,819 participants. Higher FOF was significantly linked to greater walking deficits (lower gait speed, smaller steps), reduced mobility, and poorer balance. Increased FOF was also correlated with higher cognitive impairments, more fatigue, sleep disturbances, and depression. Decreased gait parameters, balance, physical function, cognitive impairments, and sleep deficits strongly predicted heightened FOF.

Investigators concluded that FOF strongly interacts with and predicts common MS symptoms, highlighting the need for a comprehensive model to guide fall prevention efforts.

Source: msard-journal.com/article/S2211-0348(24)00085-3/abstract