Lower back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide and is often linked to degenerative disc disease (DDD), the breakdown of intervertebral discs. The majority of treatment options for DDD are palliative, with clinicians prescribing medication or physical therapy to return the patient to work. Cell therapies are promising treatment options with the potential to restore functional physiological tissue and treat the underlying causes of DDD. DDD is characterized by biochemical changes in the microenvironment of the disc, including changes in nutrient levels, hypoxia, and changes in pH. Stem cell therapies are promising therapies to treat DDD, but the acidic environment in a degenerating disc significantly hinders the viability of stem cells, affecting their efficacy. Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) systems allow us to engineer cell phenotypes in a well-regulated and controlled manner. Recently, CRISPR gene perturbation screens have assessed fitness, growth and provided a means for specific cell phenotype characterization.

In this study, we use a CRISPR-activation (a) gene perturbation screen to identify gene upregulation targets that enhance adipose-derived stem cell survival in acidic culture conditions.

We identified 1213 prospective pro-survival genes and systematically narrowed these down to 20 genes for validation. We further narrowed down our selection to the top five prospective genes using Cell Counting Kit-8 cell viability assays in naïve adipose-derived stem cells and ACAN/Col2 CRISPRa upregulated stem cells. Finally, we examined the extracellular matrix-producing abilities of multiplex ACAN/Col2-pro-survival edited cells in pellet culture.

Using the results from the CRISPRa screen, we are able to engineer desirable cell phenotypes to improve cell viability for the potential treatment of DDD and other disease states that expose cell therapies to acidic environments, while also providing broader knowledge on genes regulating low-pH cell survival.

Copyright © 2023 International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.