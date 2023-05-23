The following is a summary of “Characterizing SARS-CoV-2 Transcription of Subgenomic and Genomic RNAs During Early Human Infection Using Multiplexed Droplet Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction,” published in the April 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Hwang, et al.

To control the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, understanding its replication dynamics was crucial. Researchers developed a multiplexed droplet digital polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR) assay to quantify SARS-CoV-2 subgenomic RNAs (sgRNAs), which are only produced during active viral replication, and distinguish them from genomic RNAs (gRNAs). The assay was used on 144 individuals with a single nasopharyngeal sample and 27 individuals with more than one sample. In addition, the results were compared to quantitative PCR (qPCR) and viral culture.

sgRNAs were detectable across a range of qPCR cycle threshold (Ct) values and were positively correlated with Ct values. The sgRNA:gRNA ratio was stable across a wide range of Ct values, but adjusted amounts of N sgRNA to a human housekeeping gene decreased with higher Ct values. Adjusted sgRNA and gRNA levels were detectable in culture-negative samples, although significantly lower than in culture-positive samples. Daily testing of 6 individuals showed that sgRNA is consistent with culture results during the first week of infection but may diverge from culture later in infection. sgRNA:gRNA remains constant during infection despite changes in viral culture.

Ct values obtained from qPCR correlated with active SARS-CoV-2 replication. However, further research was needed to understand why some cultures are negative despite the presence of sgRNA.



Source: academic.oup.com/jid/article/227/8/981/6872713