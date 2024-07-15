Multivariate associations between neuroanatomy and cognition in unmedicated and medicated individuals with schizophrenia.

Previous studies that focused on univariate correlations between neuroanatomy and cognition in schizophrenia identified some inconsistent findings. Moreover, antipsychotic medication may impact the brain-behavior profiles in affected individuals. It remains unclear whether unmedicated and medicated individuals with schizophrenia would share common neuroanatomy-cognition associations. Therefore, we aimed to investigate multivariate neuroanatomy-cognition relationships in both groups. A sample of 59 drug-naïve individuals with first-episode schizophrenia (FES) and a sample of 115 antipsychotic-treated individuals with schizophrenia were finally included. Multivariate modeling was conducted in the two patient samples between multiple cognitive domains and neuroanatomic features, such as cortical thickness (CT), cortical surface area (CSA), and subcortical volume (SV). We observed distinct multivariate correlational patterns between the two samples of individuals with schizophrenia. In the FES sample, better performance in token motor, symbol coding, and verbal fluency tests was associated with greater thalamic volumes but lower CT in the prefrontal and anterior cingulate cortices. Two significant multivariate correlations were identified in antipsychotic-treated individuals: 1) worse verbal memory performance was related to smaller volumes for the most subcortical structures and smaller CSA mainly in the temporal regions and inferior parietal lobule; 2) a lower symbol coding test score was correlated with smaller CSA in the right parahippocampal gyrus but greater volume in the right caudate. These multivariate patterns were sample-specific and not confounded by imaging quality, illness duration, antipsychotic dose, or psychopathological symptoms. Our findings may help to understand the neurobiological basis of cognitive impairments and the development of cognition-targeted interventions.© 2024. The Author(s).

