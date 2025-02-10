Muscle Fat Increases Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction Risk

Photo Credit: Daecheol

Increased intermuscular fat is associated with coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD) and adverse cardiovascular outcomes, according to the European Heart Journal. Ana Carolina do A.H. Souza, MD, PhD, and colleagues followed 669 patients (median age, 63 years) evaluated for coronary artery disease for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) over six years. They examined skeletal muscle quality’s association with CMD as indicated by coronary flow reserve (CFR) and cardiovascular outcomes. The researchers observed a correlation for BMI with subcutaneous and intermuscular adipose tissue, and skeletal muscle. Independent associations remained for decreased skeletal muscle and increased intermuscular adipose tissue with decreased CFR. Lower CFR and higher intermuscular adipose tissue were associated with increased MACE in adjusted analyses (HRs, 1.78 per −1U CFR and 1.53 per +10 cm2 intermuscular adipose tissue); higher skeletal muscle and subcutaneous adipose tissue were determined protective (HRs, 0.89 and 0.94 per +10 cm2). An independent 2% increased odds of CMD and a 7% increased risk for MACE were associated with every 1% increase in fatty muscle fraction.