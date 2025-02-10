SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Muscle Fat Increases Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction Risk

Feb 10, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Souza H, et al. Skeletal muscle adiposity, coronary microvascular dysfunction, and adverse cardiovascular outcomes. Eur Heart J. Published online January 20, 2025. doi:10.1093/eurheartj/ehae827

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement