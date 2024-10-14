Muscle Mass Linked to AML/MDS Outcomes

Photo Credit: Filip

Maintaining muscle mass was associated with better physical and clinical outcomes in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), according to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The authors conducted a multicenter, prospective, observational study to assess changes in nutritional status and body composition in patients undergoing intensive remission-induction chemotherapy. The researchers recruited 126 patients with newly diagnosed AML/MDS, who received routine dietary counseling and medical nutrition therapy if needed. Despite adequate nutritional intake in over 91% of patients, 61% required medical nutrition therapy. The researchers also observed significant body weight loss, primarily due to a reduction in muscle and fat-free mass, while fat mass remained unchanged. Body weight/waist circumference were negatively associated with fever duration and number of complications, while mid-upper arm muscle circumference (MUAMC) positively correlated with physical functioning. Higher Patient-Generated Subjective Global Assessment scores were linked to increased fatigue. Additionally, body weight and MUAMC were negatively associated with hospital length of stay