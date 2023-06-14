The following is a summary of “Degradation of neuromuscular junction contributes to muscle weakness but not physical compromise in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients taking lipids-lowering medications,” published in the May 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Qaisar, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the potential role of neuromuscular junction (NMJ) degradation in muscle weakness and physical compromise among patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who are taking statins. They aimed to assess the effects of statins on muscle strength and physical capacity in COPD patients and explore the association with NMJ disintegration.

A total of 150 male COPD patients, including statin users and nonusers, along with age-matched controls, were recruited for this study. Baseline evaluations and follow-up assessments after one year were conducted.

Data on handgrip strength (HGS), body composition, short physical performance battery (SPPB), and plasma c-terminal agrin fragment-22 (CAF22) as a marker of NMJ disintegration were collected at both time points.

Compared to the controls, all COPD patients exhibited lower HGS, SPPB scores, and higher levels of CAF22 (P < 0.05), regardless of their statin use. Statin use decreased HGS and increased CAF22 levels in COPD patients (P < 0.05). The decline in SPPB scores was relatively smaller in statin users (≈ 3.7%, P = 0.032) than in nonusers (≈8.7%, P = 0.002). Elevated plasma CAF22 levels showed significant negative correlations with HGS reductions but not SPPB scores in COPD patients taking statins. Additionally, markers of inflammation decreased, and there was no increase in oxidative stress markers following statin use in COPD patients.

In conclusion, statin-induced NMJ degradation exacerbated muscle decline in COPD patients but did not contribute to physical compromise. The findings suggest that statins may adversely affect muscle strength in COPD patients by degrading NMJs. Further research was needed to understand the underlying mechanisms and potential strategies to mitigate these effects.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00186-5/fulltext