Mutation Burden in DLBCL Differs by Patient Age, Sex

The impact of mutations in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) varies significantly based on patient sex and age, according to findings published in HemaSphere. Heike Horn, PhD, and colleagues assessed recurring gene mutations and their interaction with biomarkers in patients with refractory (ref)/relapsed (rel) DLBCL compared with patients in complete remission. The biomarker profile varied between younger and elderly patients with ref/rel DLBCL, with a greater incidence of BCL2 translocations in younger patients and higher numbers of activated B-cell DLBCL subtypes and MYC protein expression in the elderly. Amplicon sequencing showed greater mutation rates in general in the younger cohort, and mutations in CREBBP and TNFRSF14 were associated with shorter overall survival only in younger patients. Dr. Horn and colleagues also reported a greater proportion of GNA13 mutations in women in the elderly DLBCL cohort. The findings illustrate “the striking differences in biomarker distribution” among younger and elderly patients and men and women, they wrote.