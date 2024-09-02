Mycobacterium tuberculosis cough aerosol culture status associates with host characteristics and inflammatory profiles.

Interrupting transmission events is critical to tuberculosis control. Cough-generated aerosol cultures predict tuberculosis transmission better than microbiological or clinical markers. We hypothesize that highly infectious individuals with pulmonary tuberculosis (positive for cough aerosol cultures) have elevated inflammatory markers and unique transcriptional profiles compared to less infectious individuals. We performed a prospective, longitudinal study using cough aerosol sampling system. We enrolled 142 participants with treatment-naïve pulmonary tuberculosis in Kenya and assessed the association of clinical, microbiologic, and immunologic characteristics with Mycobacterium tuberculosis aerosolization and transmission in 129 household members. Contacts of the forty-three aerosol culture-positive participants (30%) are more likely to have a positive interferon-gamma release assay (85% vs 53%, P = 0.006) and higher median IFNγ level (P < 0.001, 4.28 IU/ml (1.77-5.91) vs. 0.71 (0.01-3.56)) compared to aerosol culture-negative individuals. We find that higher bacillary burden, younger age, larger mean upper arm circumference, and host inflammatory profiles, including elevated serum C-reactive protein and lower plasma TNF levels, associate with positive cough aerosol cultures. Notably, we find pre-treatment whole blood transcriptional profiles associate with aerosol culture status, independent of bacillary load. These findings suggest that tuberculosis infectiousness is associated with epidemiologic characteristics and inflammatory signatures and that these features may identify highly infectious persons.© 2024. The Author(s).

