The following is a summary of “Serum-Soluble CD86 Levels: CD86 Variant 3 Gene in Myeloma Patients,” published in the May 2023 issue of Experimental Haematology by Kinoshita et al.

Before researchers demonstrated that CD86 expressed on the cell surface of multiple myeloma (MM) cells contributed not only to tumor growth but also to antitumor cytotoxic T-lymphocyte responses mediated by induction of IL-10-producing CD4+T cells. sCD86 was also detected in the serum of patients with multiple myeloma. To determine whether sCD86 levels are a good prognostic factor, they examined the relationship between serum sCD86 levels and disease progression and prognosis in 103 newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma (MM).

Serum sCD86 was detected in 71% of patients with MM but rarely in patients with monoclonal gammopathy of uncertain significance and healthy controls; the level was substantially elevated in patients with advanced-stage MM. When they compared clinical characteristics based on serum sCD86 levels, those in the high (≥2.18 ng/mL, n = 38) group displayed more aggressive clinical characteristics and shorter overall survival times than those in the low (<2.18 ng/mL, n = 65) group.

On the other hand, it was challenging to divide patients with multiple myeloma (MM) into distinct risk groups based on the levels of cell-surface CD86 expression. Serum sCD86 levels were significantly correlated with the expression levels of CD86 variant 3 messenger RNA (mRNA) transcripts, which lack exon 6, resulting in a truncated transmembrane region, and were upregulated in the high group. Consequently, their findings indicate that sCD86 can be readily measured in peripheral blood samples and is a useful prognostic marker in patients with multiple myeloma.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0301472X23000292