Myofascial Pain Syndrome: Significance in Musculoskeletal Pain Management

The following is a summary of “Myofascial pain – A major player in musculoskeletal pain,” published in the April 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Lam et al.

Myofascial pain syndrome is a prevalent soft tissue disorder characterized by the development of localized and referred musculoskeletal pain, primarily originating from trigger points within skeletal muscles or their associated fascia. These trigger points, often palpable as taut bands or nodules, are hypersensitive areas that can provoke pain locally or refer pain to distant sites, contributing significantly to both acute and chronic pain burdens in clinical settings. The syndrome can manifest independently as a primary pain condition or coexist as a secondary phenomenon alongside other acute or chronic musculoskeletal disorders, amplifying the complexity of pain management strategies.

Effective management of myofascial pain syndrome typically involves a comprehensive, multimodal treatment approach aimed at addressing both the acute symptoms and underlying causes. Key components of this approach include trigger point injections, which deliver localized anesthetics or anti-inflammatory medications directly into the trigger points to alleviate pain and disrupt muscle spasms. Additionally, physical therapy is crucial in restoring muscle function, improving range of motion, and promoting muscular balance through stretching, strengthening exercises, and manual techniques to release myofascial restrictions.

Ergonomic modifications and postural corrections reduce recurrent strain on affected muscles and prevent pain exacerbations. Identifying and addressing underlying musculoskeletal issues, such as joint instability or biomechanical abnormalities, further enhances treatment outcomes by addressing contributing factors to myofascial pain. Pharmacological interventions, including oral medications targeting pain and inflammation and non-pharmacological approaches such as heat therapy, ultrasound, and acupuncture, complement the treatment regimen based on individual patient needs and responses.

This review aims to provide a comprehensive overview of myofascial pain syndrome, including its prevalence, underlying pathophysiology involving trigger points, clinical manifestations, and evidence-based best practices for managing this complex pain condition. By integrating diverse therapeutic modalities tailored to individual patient presentations, clinicians can optimize outcomes and improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from myofascial pain syndrome.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1521694224000159