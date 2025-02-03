Myosteatosis and Serum Chloride Levels as Predictors of Major Complications After RC for MIBC

Photo Credit: baona

The following is a summary of “Preoperative myosteatosis and perioperative serum chloride levels predict 180 day major complications after radical cystectomy,” published in the January 2025 issue of Urology by Sornthai et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the role of myosteatosis, sarcopenia, and perioperative serum biomarkers as predictors of major complications following radical cystectomy (RC) for muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

They retrospectively analyzed 127 patients with MIBC who underwent RC between 2013 and 2023. Preoperative body composition was assessed using CT scans, and serum chloride levels within 24 hours post-surgery were evaluated. Multivariate analysis identified independent predictors of major complications (Clavien-Dindo grade ≥ 3).

The results showed 30.7% of patients had major complications within 90 days, and 36.2% within 180 days. Myosteatosis and postoperative serum chloride levels were significant independent predictors. Low psoas muscle density (PMD) increased the risk, while higher serum chloride levels reduced it. Associations were found between myosteatosis, aging, and anemia.

Investigators concluded that myosteatosis and serum chloride levels predicted major complications after RC for MIBC. Incorporating body composition analysis and serum chloride monitoring improved outcomes.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-025-87655-8