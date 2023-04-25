The following is a summary of “Tardive Syndrome Is a Mysterious Phenomenon with Different Clinical Manifestations—Review,” published in the February 2023 issue of Medicine by Badarny et al.

The medical condition known as tardive syndrome, more usually abbreviated as Tardive Syndrome (TS), is characterized by persistent hyperkinetic, hypokinetic, and sensory abnormalities. These symptoms appear due to prolonged treatment of neuroleptic medicines and other dopamine receptor-blocking drugs, also called dopamine receptor-blocking agents (DRBAs). The patient presents with several clinical symptoms that raise the possibility of an uncontrolled motor dysfunction being present. The patient exhibits involuntary movements that display a rhythmic, cordiform, or athetoid pattern, affecting many body regions, including the tongue, face, and limbs. These movements occur without the patient’s conscious control. In addition, the person experiences sensory desires, such as akathisia, that correlate with the movements described before.

In most cases, the acute manifestation of the medical issue clears up in a few weeks. The term “Tardive Syndrome” (TS) refers to a condition linked to the prolonged consumption of neuroleptic drugs over at least a few months. In most cases, a period elapses between the beginning of the administration of the etiological substance and the beginning of the abnormal motor behaviors. Dopamine receptor-blocking medications, often DRBAs, have been linked to an earlier onset of Tourette syndrome (TS), which can occasionally develop within a few days or weeks after treatment with these drugs begins. When exposed for longer periods, there is a greater chance of getting Tourette syndrome. The symptoms of tardive dyskinesia, dystonia, akathisia, tremor, and parkinsonism are frequently seen in patients who have this syndrome.

Source: ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9967615/