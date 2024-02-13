N-Antigenemia and Anti-S1: Synergy in COVID-19 Risk

The following is a summary of “Synergistic impact of N-antigenemia profiled by a rapid antigen test and low anti-S1 antibodies on the risk of hospitalization in COVID-19,” published in the February 2024 issue of Infectious Diseases by Fuente et al.

Early identification of COVID-19 patients at risk of poor outcomes is crucial for timely decisions regarding hospitalization.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the combined effect of N-antigenemia detected via rapid testing and anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 antibodies on COVID-19 patient hospitalization risk.

They assessed N-antigenemia and anti-S1 antibodies in 146 COVID-19 patients upon admission to the emergency room (ER) using the Panbio® Ag-Rapid Test and the SARS-CoV-2-IgG II Quant/SARS-CoV-2-IgG assay from Abbott. Multivariable analysis was employed to assess the influence of these factors on hospitalization.

The results showed that patients with a positive N-antigen test in plasma and anti-S1 levels < 2821 Arbitrary Units/mL required hospitalization more frequently (20 out of 23 cases, 87%). Among those with a negative N-antigen test and anti-S1 levels ≥ 2821 AU/mL, 20 out of 71 patients (28.2%) were hospitalized, while for patients with only one of these conditions, 18 out of 52 (34.6%) were hospitalized. Patients with a positive N-antigen test and low antibody levels had an (OR [95%CI], P) for hospitalization of (18.21 [2.74 – 121.18], 0.003) and exhibited the highest mortality rate (30.4%).

Investigators concluded that combined rapid N-antigen and anti-S1 antibody testing in plasma may offer an early prediction of COVID-19 hospitalization needs.

Source: ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(24)00019-5/fulltext#%20