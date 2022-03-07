For a study, researchers sought to offer an update on the potential function of nanoparticles as sensitizing occupational agents, as well as the impact of nanoparticle exposure on the onset/exacerbation of occupational allergies. Nanomaterials had been shown to favor/interfere with occupational allergies in recent case reports, epidemiological research, and laboratory investigations in cellular and animal models. The sensitizing potential of nanoparticles that might serve as haptens and connect to proteins, forming a ‘corona,’ was beginning to emerge. When nanoparticles were combined with a carrier protein, they produced a full antigen that triggered a particular immune response. They also served as an adjuvant, promoting sensitivity to bound compounds. The disruption of the respiratory and epidermal barriers, the regulation of immune response toward Th1 or Th2 immune response, and interactions with immune effector cells (mast cells and eosinophils in particular) all explained how nanoparticles aggravated pre-existing allergy disorders.

Nanoparticle exposure provided a risk of occupational allergies in the respiratory system as well as the skin. In the face of technological advancement, a better understanding of the function of nanomaterials in the etiology/development of allergic illness enabled the implementation of risk assessment and preventative measures for nanosafety.

