Nasal Endoscopic Surgery Beneficial for Chronic Sinusitis, Nasal Polyps

TUESDAY, May 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) — For patients with chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps, nasal endoscopic surgery can remove polyps in a shorter time, with less intraoperative blood loss compared with traditional open sinus surgery, according to a study published online April 18 in BMC Surgery.

Shengwei Chen, from the Otolaryngology Center of Shantou Chenghai District People’s Hospital in China, and colleagues examined the efficacy of nasal endoscopic surgery in management of chronic sinusitis with nasal polyps. A total of 160 patients were included: 80 underwent endoscopic sinus surgery (study group) and 80 underwent traditional open sinus surgery (traditional surgery group). Surgical conditions, postoperative complications, recovery time, and postoperative pain scores were compared between the groups.

The researchers found that compared with the traditional surgery group, the study team had the procedure in less time, and they experienced less intraoperative blood loss. In terms of the overall incidence rate of postoperative adverse responses, the values in the study group were lower than those in the traditional surgery group. From before to after the operation, the grades of four aspects of quality of life improved in the two groups.

“Our study suggests that endoscopic sinus surgery has advantages over conventional open sinus surgery in terms of reduced operative time, intraoperative blood loss, and postoperative complications,” the authors write. “However, these two different surgical techniques should be interpreted with caution when comparing them because they have different surgical goals and approaches.”

