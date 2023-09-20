Nasopharyngeal Cancer Mass Screening with Anti-Epstein-Barr Virus BNLF2b

The following is a summary of “Anti–Epstein–Barr Virus BNLF2b for Mass Screening for Nasopharyngeal Cancer,” published in the August 2023 issue of Infectious Disease by Li et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to improve the positive predictive value of nasopharyngeal carcinoma screening in areas where Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) is endemic by using BNLF2b as a biomarker.

They developed a peptide library featuring top-ranked B-cell epitopes from EBV coding sequences to discover new serologic markers for nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The effectiveness of the novel biomarker, anti-BNLF2b total antibody (P85-Ab), was validated through a sizable prospective screening initiative. This was compared to the standard two-antibody approach (EBV nuclear antigen 1 [EBNA1]–IgA and EBV-specific viral capsid antigen [VCA]–IgA).

The results showed P85-Ab as the top biomarker for nasopharyngeal carcinoma screening, with a sensitivity of 94.4% (95% CI, 86.4 to 97.8) and specificity of 99.6% (95% CI, 97.8 to 99.9). In the prospective cohort of 24,852 participants, 47 nasopharyngeal carcinoma cases (38 early stages) were found. P85-Ab outperformed the two-antibody method in sensitivity (97.9% vs. 72.3%; ratio 1.4 [95% CI, 1.1 to 1.6]), specificity (98.3% vs. 97.0%; ratio 1.01 [95% CI, 1.01 to 1.02]), and positive predictive value (10.0% vs. 4.3%; ratio 2.3 [95% CI, 1.8 to 2.8]). The joint use of P85-Ab and the two-antibody method increased the positive predictive value to 44.6% (95% CI, 33.8 to 55.9), with sensitivity at 70.2% (95% CI, 56.0 to 81.4).

They concluded that P85-Ab outperforms the standard two-antibody method for nasopharyngeal carcinoma screening.

Source: nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2301496