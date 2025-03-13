Navigating Ethical Challenges in Pediatric-to-Adult Surgical Transition

Photo Credit: baranozdemir

The following is a summary of “Ethics of Transition of Care of Pediatric Surgical Patients to Adult Providers,” published in the January 2025 issue of Journal of Pediatric Surgery by Carlisle et al.

Advancements in pediatric surgery have dramatically improved survival rates for children with complex conditions, transforming once-terminal diagnoses into long-term survivorship. As a result, many pediatric surgical patients now live well into adulthood, encountering new medical, psychological, and social challenges that extend beyond the traditional scope of pediatric care. This shift presents a significant ethical dilemma: balancing beneficence and non-maleficence while ensuring equitable access to specialized surgical expertise for both existing and new pediatric patients.

The transition from pediatric to adult surgical care introduces further ethical complexities, particularly in upholding patient autonomy and ensuring informed assent throughout the process. Effective transition planning requires a structured, patient-centered approach that acknowledges the evolving medical needs and decision-making capacities of these individuals. Ethical frameworks and best practices emphasize the importance of shared decision-making, continuity of care, and collaboration between pediatric and adult surgical teams to prevent gaps in treatment. Additionally, strategies such as early transition discussions, interdisciplinary coordination, and patient education can facilitate a smoother transfer while reinforcing patient autonomy and engagement in their own healthcare decisions.

By implementing these principles, healthcare providers can support pediatric surgical patients as they navigate the transition to adult care, ensuring sustained access to high-quality treatment while addressing the ethical challenges inherent in this evolving paradigm.

Source: jpedsurg.org/article/S0022-3468(25)00073-9/abstract