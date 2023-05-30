The following is a summary of “Barriers and facilitators for under-represented in medicine (URiM) medical students interested in surgical sub-specialties,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Surgery by Soto, et al.

Limited information was available regarding the factors that contribute to or hinder the success of underrepresented in medicine (URiM) medical students.

Using the nominal group technique (NGT), researchers aimed to investigate the experiences that either enhance or diminish the enthusiasm of URiM medical students in pursuing a career in surgery. The NGT was conducted between October 2021 and April 2022, and participants were asked to vote on the three most significant experiences, assigning weights from 3 (highest rating) to 1 (lowest rating). Responses from the NGT that received at least one vote were analyzed, weighted, ranked, and categorized.

Seventeen students participated in the study. Experiences that positively influenced enthusiasm (36 responses with at least one vote) included mentorship and having role models (weighted sum percentage: 35%), demonstrating resilience and perseverance (15%), considering the lifestyle associated with surgery (15%), engaging in meaningful patient interactions (14%), developing technical skills (11%), fostering a sense of community and teamwork (10%), and experiencing intellectual stimulation (1%). On the other hand, experiences that negatively affected enthusiasm (33 responses with at least one vote) included encountering minority-specific challenges (weighted sum percentage: 51%), concerns about the quality of life (25%), exposure to a toxic environment (13%), lacking access to information (7%), and financial concerns (5%).

Mentorship, resilience, and a sense of community were identified as crucial positive experiences and attitudes for URiM medical students. Addressing challenges related to the minority experience, toxic environments, self-perception, and misconceptions about the surgical lifestyle was necessary to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in medical education and the field of surgery.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(22)00650-X/fulltext