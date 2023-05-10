The following is a summary of “Mortality and immune-related adverse events after immune checkpoint inhibitor initiation for cancer among patients with pre-existing rheumatoid arthritis: a retrospective, comparative, cohort study,” published in the May 2023 issue of Rheumatology by McCarter et al.

There may be an increased risk of death, rheumatoid arthritis flares, and other immune-related adverse events (AEs) among patients with preexisting rheumatoid arthritis who initiate immune checkpoint inhibitors for cancer. Researchers intended to learn if individuals with a history of rheumatoid arthritis were more likely to experience fatal immune-related adverse events (AEs) when using immune checkpoint inhibitors. The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Mass General Brigham Integrated Health Care System in Boston (MA, USA) undertook this retrospective, comparative cohort study. To determine who everyone started using immune checkpoint inhibitors between April 1, 2011, and April 21, 2021, researchers looked through databases.

Patients with preexisting rheumatoid arthritis were required to meet the ACR-EULAR (European Alliance of Rheumatology Associations) criteria for 2010. Researchers used information on the patient’s gender (reported as male or female), the year, the immune checkpoint inhibitor’s target, the patient’s cancer type, and the patient’s cancer stage to pair each case of preexisting rheumatoid arthritis with up to three non-rheumatoid arthritis comparators on the index date of immune checkpoint inhibitor beginning. Using an adjusted Cox proportional hazards model, the key outcomes were time to death and time to the first immune-related AE. Deaths were discovered through a combination of obituary and medical record research. A review of medical records identified rheumatoid RA flares and assessed the presence, severity, and immune-related AE type.

Between April 1, 2011, and April 21, 2021, researchers found 11,901 patients who started on immune checkpoint inhibitors for cancer treatment; among them, 101 satisfied the 2010 ACR-EULAR criteria for rheumatoid arthritis. Researchers were able to pair 87 pre-existing RA patients with 203 non-RA controls successfully. Median age was 7 12 (interquartile range [IQR]: 634-77 12). Of the 290 people who took part, 178 were female (61%), 112 were male (39%), and 268 were White (92%). About 89 (92%) of 87 RA patients versus 188 (93% of 203) controls have PD-1 as their primary target for an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The most prevalent type of cancer was lung cancer (43 cases, 49% vs. 114 cases, 56%), followed by melanoma (21 cases, 24% vs. 50 cases, 25%). Adjusted hazard ratio (HR): 1.16 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.86-1.57); P=0.34; 60 RA patients died versus 127 controls. Any all-grade immune-related AE occurred in 53 (61%) RA patients and 99 (49%) controls (adjusted HR 1.72 [95% CI 1.20-2.47]; P=0.0032). Myocarditis was responsible for both of the grade 5 immune-related AEs (deaths) that occurred, both of which were in the control group (1%). Forty-two patients with rheumatoid arthritis (48%) experienced flares, while 14 controls (7%) experienced inflammatory arthritis (P<0001). Five people with rheumatoid arthritis vs twenty-eight in a control group had a rash or dermatitis (P=0.048). In comparison, two people with RA versus twenty-two with a control group had endocrinopathy (P=0.078), six people with RA had colitis or enteritis (P=0.094), and three people with RA had hepatitis (P=0.043). Mortality and serious immune-related adverse events were similar in patients with preexisting rheumatoid arthritis who initiated immune checkpoint medications compared to matched controls. Immune-related adverse events were more common in patients with preexisting rheumatoid arthritis; however, this finding was primarily attributable to minor rheumatoid arthritis flares. These findings provide more evidence that immune checkpoint inhibitors can be safely used to treat cancer in this patient population.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2665991323000644